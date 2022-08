The incident happened on Saturday around noon, police said.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said.

The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road.

They said a "male subject was shot in the area of the store" and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in stable condition.