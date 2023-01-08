Abby Chosewood is facing charges of felony aggravated assault and felony cruelty to children.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 23-year-old babysitter is now behind bars after she allegedly hurt a child and nearly killed them earlier this year, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Abby Chosewood is facing charges of felony aggravated assault and felony cruelty to children.

The department took to Facebook on Tuesday to report the arrest.

Police said that back in February, she reportedly suffocated or strangled a 1-year-old toddler causing "bodily harm."

No other details were released about the incident.

11Alive has reached out for a copy of the incident report to gather more information.

Chosewood was being held in the Hall County Jail, but was released on a bond of $27,900 on Monday, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

