NC police urge people to be aware after razor blades found on gas pumps

Police said they have located multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas.

FOREST CITY, North Carolina — The Forest City Police Department is warning its residents to be aware of their surroundings after razor blades were found on some gas pump handles.

Police said they have located multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas.

"We are actively investigating these instances now in cooperation with the state Department of Agriculture and will follow up with more information when available," the police department said in a news release. "In the meantime, please be aware of your surroundings while pumping gas and always check before grabbing the gas pump handle."

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the police department to ask about how many instances of razor blades have been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number of the Forst City Police Department at 828-245-5555.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts