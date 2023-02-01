GBI: 1 arrested, second man wanted in Americus shooting

27-year-old Taris Hollomon has been arrested, and Corey Devonte Deriso is wanted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He is considered armed and dangerous.

AMERICUS, Ga. — One man has been arrested and another wanted by the GBI in an aggravated assault in Sumter County.

According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on January 18 at 12 p.m., the Americus Police Department requested the GBI's help after a shooting on 71 Cherokee Street in Americus.

Two men at the scene began AR-15 style rifles, shooting one person.

The person was taken to Phoebe Sumter Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The shooters left in a vehicle that crashed into a fence when they left the area.

As GBI agents headed to the Cherokee Street scene, Americus police responded to 16th Green Street for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Taris Hollomon unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hollomon was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center in Macon.

Wednesday, Hollomon was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of firearm during commission of felony, and one count of criminal damage to property.

The second man, Corey Devonte Deriso, is wanted for Violation of Probation. He is considered armed and dangerous.

At the 16th Green Street scene, agents recovered the car that left the Cherokee Street scene with extensive damage. Agents further recovered two AR-15 rifles and a handgun near the vehicle.