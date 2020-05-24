ALAMO, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting at a graduation party that killed one person in Wheeler County early Sunday morning.

A release from the agency said the shooting happened on Bluebird Lane in Alamo. That's near U.S. Highway 280.

Around 2:10 a.m., the GBI said its Eastman office was asked by the Alamo Police Department to help with the investigation.

According to the release, a large high school graduation party was held at a home at 4 Bluebird Lane.

At the party, the GBI said "multiple" people exchanged gunfire. 42-year-old Ronesta Williams of Alamo was shot and killed.

Two others were also shot and injured, the GBI said.

26-year-old Michael Waddell of McRae is in critical condition, and 18-year-old India Harris of Alamo received a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made, the GBI said. The investigation is still active.

Anyone with information can call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or the Alamo Police Department at 912-568-7153.

MORE TOP STORIES

2 men shot, injured near party in west Macon

Here's how the third man in the Ahmaud Arbery case is being charged with murder

Macon County man arrested after shooting at first responders on medical call

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.