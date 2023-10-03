GBI: 17-year-old in critical condition after being shot in Dublin

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — A teenager was shot in Dublin just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the 1200 block of Academy Avenue. He was taken to an Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. The teenager made the 911 call at 8:40 p.m.

The shooting is still under investigation but no arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at (478) 374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department (478) 277-5023.