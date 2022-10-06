GBI: 2 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Crisp County

26-year-old Grayling Coley and 26-year-old Marqavious Gaston were arrested and charged after a 4-month investigation

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested for drug trafficking after a four-month investigation in Crisp County Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration finished the drug trafficking investigation which targeted 26-year-old Grayling Coley.

Search warrants were executed on the homes used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large amounts of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.

A search warrant was executed at 312 W 20th Avenue, Apartment B, Cordele, Coley’s home. The search resulted in the arrest of Coley and Marqavious Gaston. Agents recovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Smith and Wesson .22 handgun, and a Del-ton 5.56 AR-15 rifle. A search was executed at a residence utilized by Coley’s drug distribution network located at 310 W 20th Avenue, Apartment B, Cordele. The search resulted in the recovery of a Hi Point 9mm handgun. A consent search was also executed at 603 E 1st Avenue, Cordele.

The following were arrested:

Grayling Coley, age 26, of Cordele, Georgia was charged with:

• Two counts of Trafficking Heroin

• Two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine

• One count of Distribution of Heroin

• One count of Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

• Two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

• One count of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• One count of Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

• Three counts of use of a communication facility during commission of certain crimes

Marqavious Gaston, age 26, of Cordele, Georgia was charged with:

• One count of Party to the crime of trafficking meth

• One count of Party to the crime of distribution of heroin

• One count of Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

• Two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute

• Four counts of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

• One count of Theft by receiving stolen property – firearm

• One count of Possession of tools for the commission of a crime