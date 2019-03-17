ROCHELLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is in Wilcox County Sunday morning investigating after four people received gunshot wounds, and one of them ended up dead.

GBI Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson says the shooting happened on Dennis Street, just west of downtown Rochelle.

Ricketson says there seemed to be a disagreement between two groups of people, resulting in the shooting.

He says their office was called out to the scene around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, but they're unsure what time the shooting actually happened.

Right now, GBI crews are working to reconstruct the scene and canvas the area.

Ricketson says the name of the deceased has not been released, and the three other people were treated for their injuries at different hospitals.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.