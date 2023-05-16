GBI: 56-year-old man shot on Sunday in Eastman dies from injuries

The GBI arrested the man's neighbor and charged him with malice murder.

EASTMAN, Ga. — The man who was shot in Eastman on Sunday has died from his injuries, according to a release from the GBI.

56-year-old Jim Mack Johnson, of Hawkinsville, was shot on Sunday at a home on Forest Avenue in Eastman.

The GBI said it was a domestic dispute between neighbors. Johnson was flown to a hospital in Macon where he later died.

21-year-old Napoleon Flowers was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. On Tuesday, those charged were upgraded to malice murder and felony murder after Johnson died.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information can call the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788.