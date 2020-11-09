GBI announces arrest of 15 people, seizure of $500K worth of meth

ATLANTA — (ed. note: The video above this story is related to a previous drug bust.)
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that it arrested 15 people and seized more than a half-million dollars' worth of meth in an operation that spanned the west metro Atlanta area.
The GBI said its West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force carried out the series of arrests and seizures Thursday morning.
The bureau said it ultimately seized 38 kilograms of meth with a street value of roughly $530,000, as well as $200,000 in cash from drug proceeds, 34 vehicles purchased from drug proceeds, 11 firearms and a "quantity" of marijuana and illicit pharmaceuticals.
They said raids had been carried out at three addresses in Villa Rica, one in Temple and one in Acworth.
The GBI announced the following arrests and charges, and said more charges were expected:
- Freddy Strickland, age 44, Villa Rica, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Denzel Isaiah Strickland, age 26, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Latiffany Andrews Gibbons, age 38, Bowdon, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Nathaniel Seth Edwards, age 25, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Andregus Miquel Sparks, age 41, Temple, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Stephanie Diane Keeton, age 36, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony, Possession of Methamphetamines with the Intent to Distribute
- Corey Michael Evans, age 40, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Donald Ray Dickerson, age 60, Temple, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Jason Lee West, age 39, Roopville, Georgia - Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Vincente Dwight Brown, age 43, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Michael Albert Patterson, age 37, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Shea Lynn Holland, age 45, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Lindsey Ann Hale, age 27, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy to Possession of Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Samantha Lee Green, age 23, Temple, Georgia – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances
- Christopher Harper, age 35, Temple, Georgia – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
