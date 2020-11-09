GBI announces arrest of 15 people, seizure of $500K worth of meth

The bust was carried out by Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force and GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that it arrested 15 people and seized more than a half-million dollars' worth of meth in an operation that spanned the west metro Atlanta area.

The GBI said its West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force carried out the series of arrests and seizures Thursday morning.

The bureau said it ultimately seized 38 kilograms of meth with a street value of roughly $530,000, as well as $200,000 in cash from drug proceeds, 34 vehicles purchased from drug proceeds, 11 firearms and a "quantity" of marijuana and illicit pharmaceuticals.

They said raids had been carried out at three addresses in Villa Rica, one in Temple and one in Acworth.

The GBI announced the following arrests and charges, and said more charges were expected:

Freddy Strickland, age 44, Villa Rica, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Denzel Isaiah Strickland, age 26, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony

Latiffany Andrews Gibbons, age 38, Bowdon, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony

Nathaniel Seth Edwards, age 25, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony

Andregus Miquel Sparks, age 41, Temple, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony

Stephanie Diane Keeton, age 36, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony, Possession of Methamphetamines with the Intent to Distribute

Corey Michael Evans, age 40, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony

Donald Ray Dickerson, age 60, Temple, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony

Jason Lee West, age 39, Roopville, Georgia - Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony

Vincente Dwight Brown, age 43, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony

Michael Albert Patterson, age 37, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony

Shea Lynn Holland, age 45, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony

Lindsey Ann Hale, age 27, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy to Possession of Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony

Samantha Lee Green, age 23, Temple, Georgia – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances

Christopher Harper, age 35, Temple, Georgia – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon



