GBI announces arrest of 15 people, seizure of $500K worth of meth

The bust was carried out by Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force and GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

ATLANTA — (ed. note: The video above this story is related to a previous drug bust.)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that it arrested 15 people and seized more than a half-million dollars' worth of meth in an operation that spanned the west metro Atlanta area.

The GBI said its West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force carried out the series of arrests and seizures Thursday morning.

The bureau said it ultimately seized 38 kilograms of meth with a street value of roughly $530,000, as well as $200,000 in cash from drug proceeds, 34 vehicles purchased from drug proceeds, 11 firearms and a "quantity" of marijuana and illicit pharmaceuticals.

They said raids had been carried out at three addresses in Villa Rica, one in Temple and one in Acworth.

Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

The GBI announced the following arrests and charges, and said more charges were expected:

  • Freddy Strickland, age 44, Villa Rica, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Denzel Isaiah Strickland, age 26, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
  • Latiffany Andrews Gibbons, age 38, Bowdon, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
  • Nathaniel Seth Edwards, age 25, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
  • Andregus Miquel Sparks, age 41, Temple, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
  • Stephanie Diane Keeton, age 36, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony, Possession of Methamphetamines with the Intent to Distribute
  • Corey Michael Evans, age 40, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
  • Donald Ray Dickerson, age 60, Temple, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
  • Jason Lee West, age 39, Roopville, Georgia - Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
  • Vincente Dwight Brown, age 43, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
  • Michael Albert Patterson, age 37, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
  • Shea Lynn Holland, age 45, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
  • Lindsey Ann Hale, age 27, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy to Possession of Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
  • Samantha Lee Green, age 23, Temple, Georgia – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances
  • Christopher Harper, age 35, Temple, Georgia – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon


