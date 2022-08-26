GBI arrests 3 in 24-year-old Americus man's death

According to a news release from the GBI, Charles Harvey Jr., 23, Donta Walton, 24, and Karmil Hamilton, 24, were arrested Friday.

AMERICUS, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, has arrested three people in connection to the death of a 24-year-old man.

According to a news release from the GBI, Charles Harvey Jr., 23, Donta Walton, 24, and Karmil Hamilton, 24, were arrested Friday.

Harvey was arrested in Cordele and taken to the Crisp County jail where he is charged with burglary and murder in connection to the death of Calvin Smith Jr.

Walton and Hamilton were arrested by the Americus Police Department and taken to the Sumter County jail where they are charged with burglary and murder.

This case is still under investigation.