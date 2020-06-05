CORDELE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man who was shot in a standoff in Cordele and later died killed himself.

The GBI says an autopsy for 38-year-old LeJune Cobb was done on Tuesday at the Crime Lab in Macon.

It showed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hours-long standoff and hostage situation on East Oak Street Sunday.

RELATED: GBI: Man dies after holding kids hostage, initiating standoff in Cordele

In a previous news release, the GBI says Cordele Police officers were dispatched to a home there because of "a disturbance involving three to four adults and two children."

When police arrived, they found Cobb had a gun, and both he and law enforcement exchanged gunfire inside he home.

The officers were able to get out as well as the three adults, but Cobb and the children were still inside, the GBI says.

Both the Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the Tri-County Special Response Team responded, and they were able to get the kids out safely through negotiations.

During negotiations, another round of gunfire was exchanged between Cobb and law enforcement, the GBI says.

The Special Response Team was able to enter the house after hours and found Cobb with a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the GBI.

No law enforcement was injured in the standoff.

