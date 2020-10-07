x
crime

GBI arrests nearly 50 people in 'Operation Taking Care of Business' drug trafficking bust

The GBI announced the outcome of an 11-month investigation on Friday.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday it arrested nearly 50 people after an 11-month drug trafficking operation called "Operation Taking Care of Business" that spanned north Georgia and the metro Atlanta area.

The GBI said the arrests resulted in numerous drugs and weapons charges, as well as violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The investigation began in Aug. 2019. The bureau said it seized 50 kilograms of methamphetamine, a half kilogram of heroin and an assortment of firearms, cash and vehicles.

The GBI placed the street value of the drugs seized at roughly $700,000.

During a press conference at the Hall County Sheriff's Office in Gainesville, GBI Director Vic Reynolds said the operation also disrupted a meth conversion lab, where liquid methamphetamine was being converted into the crystal form sold on streets.

Reynolds said more exact details on the operation and the drug trafficking ring itself wouldn't be available until the cases go to court.

