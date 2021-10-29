GBI: Eastman officer arrested, charged after fight with wife

Officer Javier Cruz was arrested Friday after a domestic incident that happened Tuesday morning at Dodge Nutrition on College Street.

EASTMAN, Ga. — The GBI says an Eastman police officer who was allegedly involved in a fight with his wife at a business has been arrested.

That’s according to GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles.

She said Officer Javier Cruz was arrested Friday after a domestic incident that happened Tuesday morning at Dodge Nutrition on College Street.

Cruz was booked into the Dodge County Jail where he is charged with Simple Battery-Family Violence and Obstructing or Hindering Persons Making Emergency Telephone Calls.

Eastman police asked the GBI to investigate the fight Tuesday.

Miles said Cruz’s wife was not injured.

Cruz was off-duty, according to the GBI.

Neither Miles nor Police Chief Becky Sheffield would comment on Cruz’s job status.