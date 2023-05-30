GBI: Four arrested in Butts County on child exploitation

A 29-year-old woman is accused of producing and distributing child pornography.

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Four people arrested in Butts County face charges in connection with alleged child exploitation, according to the GBI.

Officers served search warrants last Tuesday in Butts County.

As a result, 29-year-old Heather Clark is accused of producing and distributing child pornography.

52-year-old April Burnes is accused of making false statements to investigators and being a party to the crime.

Two other people, 31-year-old Christopher Taylor and 30-year-old Breonna Jones, are accused of hindering the arrest of the suspects.

The GBI says Jones is also accused of child molestation. With the help of other agencies, they say Taylor and Jones were arrested last Friday in South Carolina.