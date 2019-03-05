GLENWOOD, Ga. — The GBI has identified an officer who shot and killed a suspect Thursday in Wheeler County, Georgia.

According to a report released by the GBI, he is Jeff Deal, a member of the Oconee Drug Task Force.

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office told the GBI they were attempting to serve a bench warrant with the task force at a home on Dry Branch Road in Glenwood around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

When they got to the house, 52-year-old David Wayne West was outside and he sped off on a four-wheeler.

A chase began and then West went into the woods and got in a fight with Deal. During the fight, Deal reportedly fired his gun, fatally wounding West.

The GBI says they are still investigating, The Wheeler shooting is the 31 shooting by an officer that the GBI has investigated this year, according to spokeswoman Nelly Miles.

Deal was cleared in 2010 fatal shooting

Thursday's shooting in Wheeler County is at least the second time that Deal has fatally shot a suspect.

In 2010, Deal shot and killed Melvin Williams while working for the East Dublin police department.

According to federal court records, Williams drove away from Deal after running a stop sign.

The two men had previous run-ins around town, court records say, and Deal said he had reason to believe Williams was dangerous.

When Deal caught up, Williams allegedly jumped out of his car and ran toward the officer and the two men fought, according to court files.

Williams hit Deal in the head several times with a closed fist, the court records say, and then tried to grab the officer's gun for his holster.

Deal fired one shot, from a distance of about 6 feet, killing Williams.

Williams' mother filed a federal lawsuit against Deal and the East Dublin department, arguing that the traffic stop was illegal and the officer used excessive force.

But federal judges threw out the lawsuit, writing that the shooting was justified and that all the evidence supported Deal's account.

On Friday, East Dublin Police Chief Bill Leucke said Deal left East Dublin police several years ago.

