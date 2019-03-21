WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has released further information about a traffic stop 13WMAZ initially reported on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the GBI is assisting them in an investigation involving illegal drugs, stolen guns, a homemade bomb and bomb making materials.

On Tuesday, a deputy stopped a vehicle off Franklin Square for a minor traffic violation. After speaking to the driver, the deputy requested backup and a K9 officer.

A search of the vehicle found stolen guns, drugs and a homemade bomb. Two search warrants were then executed at two different homes in Houston County that found 20 more guns and bomb making ingredients.

Two people were arrested, both from Kathleen: 55-year-old Homer Reeves and 52-year-old Sheila Ball.

Reeves is charged with: speeding, intent to distribute schedule I-II drugs, possession of schedule I-II drugs, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of a destructive device, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of tools for commission of a crime – and more charges are pending.

Ball is charged with: possession of tools for commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a destructive device, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, intent to distribute schedule I-II drugs, and possession of schedule I-II drugs.

The pair are being held without bond at the Houston County jail. Anyone with information about either of them can call Lt. Kent Bankston at 478-542-2085.