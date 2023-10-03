GBI: Man shot and killed after standoff with law enforcement in Montgomery County

He had warrants out for his arrest after firing shots around deputies in March of this year.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Georgia — The GBI is investigating a shooting in Montgomery County after an officer shot and killed a man.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that 45-year-old man Donald Bonner Jr. was firing random shots in his yard.

Deputies attempted to negotiate with Bonner and he made threats to kill law enforcement, according to the GBI.

Bonner went back into his house and ended talks with deputies. The Georgia State Patrol SWAT team was called in to assist. They attempted to serve a warrant when GSP Aviation spotted a person behind the house with a gun. Before additional negotiations between Bonner and the GSP Swat team could start, Bonner was shot once.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Bonner had warrants out for his arrest after he fired shots in the presence of Montgomery County sheriff deputies in March of this year.

Deputies planned to arrest him when he was away from his house but the warrants were not served at that time.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be given to the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.