EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people found a body under a bridge on Saturday.

They say two people hunting in the area of the Pughes Creek bridge on Highway 199 in East Dublin called 911 after finding a body.

Deputies got to the scene and found a partially decomposed body.

The case is being investigated as a suspicious death and was turned over to the GBI.

The body hasn’t been identified yet, but an autopsy will be performed to determine identity and cause of death.

If you have any information, you can call the sheriff’s office at 478-272-1522.

