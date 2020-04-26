ALAMO, Ga. — A man is recovering from a gunshot to the chest after his nephew shot him in Wheeler County Saturday, according to GBI Special Agent in Charge Lindsey Wilkes.

In a news release, Wilkes says the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office asked for help from the Eastman GBI office regarding a shooting around 3:07 p.m.

The release says Wheeler County deputies found E.J. Bess shot in the chest at his home on Ag Lane in Alamo.

Investigators found out that Bess had come home to discover someone had burglarized his bedroom, taking two handguns.

Bess found the two handguns in his 16-year-old nephew's bedroom in the house.

Bess confronted his nephew and that's when the juvenile shot him once in the chest, according to the release.

A helicopter transported him to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon where he is listed in stable condition.

The juvenile is in custody and charges are expected, according to Wilkes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Eastman GBI office at 478-374-6988 or the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office at 912-568-7151.