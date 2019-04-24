MCRAE, Ga. — The GBI is looking into a complaint of alleged misconduct by an officer at Telfair County High School.

Lindsey Wilkes, the special agent in charge of the GBI's Eastman office, says they're first investigating what happened between the officer and a student and whether any crime actually occurred.

If they confirm that, they'll launch a full investigation.

Neither Wilkes nor School Superintendent Lenard Harrelson would identify the officer or describe the complaint, but Harrelson released a statement saying that the officer won't be working with the district again.

So far, no one has been charged, and both Wilkes and Harrelson say they're not releasing any further information.

MORE FROM TELFAIR COUNTY

RELATED: Georgia Supreme Court to hear appeal in Telfair County Craigslist murder case

RELATED: Former Lumber City police chief loses home in fire, Telfair sheriff asking community to help