GBI investigating possible crimes committed by staff at Baldwin Superior Court clerk's office

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating possible crimes committed by staff at the Baldwin County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.

District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale says he asked the GBI last week to investigate. He also says his office will not handle the case because some staffers may be witnesses.

In his letter to the GBI, Barksdale wrote that court orders and other documents have been misfiled, not filed or altered. He wrote that this may have affected defendants’ rights and eligibility for parole.

“It seems there were efforts by at least one staff member to mislead one of our superior court judges. The actions of said employee consisted of lies, deception, and an attempt to cover up inappropriate behavior." Barksdale added.