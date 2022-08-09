GBI investigating death of Americus 19-year-old

The Americus Police Department contacted the GBI for help in investigating the death of 19-year-old Calvin Jerome Smith Jr.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMERICUS, Ga. — The GBI is investigating the death of an Americus man Tuesday.

According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, just before 8:30 a.m., the Americus Police Department asked the GBI for help in investigating the death of 19-year-old Calvin Jerome Smith Jr.

No details were given on what happened or any suspects.

This case is still under investigation.