GBI investigating death of Americus 19-year-old

AMERICUS, Ga. — The GBI is investigating the death of an Americus man Tuesday.
According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, just before 8:30 a.m., the Americus Police Department asked the GBI for help in investigating the death of 19-year-old Calvin Jerome Smith Jr.
No details were given on what happened or any suspects.
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Americus Police Department’s tip line at (229) 924-4102. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.