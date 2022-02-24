GBI investigating East Dublin high-speed chase that ended in officer-involved shooting

The chase ended 11 miles outside of the East Dublin city limits when the car pulled into a dead-end area near 2625 Buckeye Road.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in East Dublin on Feb. 18.

According to a news release from the GBI, on Friday morning, the East Dublin Police Department asked the GBI to do an independent investigation after a driver led an officer on a chase when he tried to do a traffic stop.

The chase ended 11 miles outside of the East Dublin city limits when the car pulled into a dead-end area near 2625 Buckeye Road.

The driver then got out of the car and ran into a field, shooting at the officer as he was getting out of the patrol car.

The officer began shooting back, but the man continued to run and he got away.

The release says they are unsure whether or not shots hit the man.

The officer was not hurt.