DUBLIN, Ga. — GBI agents are investigating after an aggravated assault that led to an officer-involved shooting in East Dublin.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, just before 5 p.m. Thursday, East Dublin police were called to a fight at Buckeye Park located at the intersection of Ruby Jefferson Boulevard and Buckeye Road.

The release says when police made it to the scene, a man with a gun was shooting into the park area. An officer fired his gun at the man to get him to stop shooting. The police officer heard gunshots in the park, believing it to be the people involved in the earlier reported fight.

21-year-old Gregory Cuyler was arrested and taken to the Laurens County jail. Charges are pending.

No one was hurt in any of the gunfire, including the shots fired by the officer.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988 or the East Dublin Police Department at 478-272-6883.

