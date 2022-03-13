GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Walton County

No deputies were injured during the incident.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a man was shot in an officer involved shooting in Loganville, Walton County on Saturday.

They say 35-year-old William Taylor Parrott was at a Marathon gas station just before 7:30 p.m. where he used his truck to damage several other cars in the parking lot.

Parrott got out of his truck and began to hit a car with a hammer, got back in and drove to the EZ Stop convenience store on GA Highway 81.

He got out of his truck again with the hammer and confronted a person who had a gun.

Later, a Walton County Sheriff's Office deputy arrived.

The armed person complied with the deputy and put their gun down. Parrott, still armed with the hammer, charged at the deputy.

The deputy fired one shot, hitting Parrott.

Parrott was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Parrott will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The GBI will be conducting an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.