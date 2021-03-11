GBI: Cobb police investigating child trafficking case, when officer shot armed man

The incident happened at the Red Roof Inn on Winchester Parkway in Smyrna at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

SMYRNA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is releasing new details after investigating an incident where a Cobb County police officer shot a man who was armed Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at the Red Roof Inn on Winchester Parkway in Smyrna at 7 p.m.

The GBI said it was requested by Cobb County Police Department to investigate. According to the GBI, CCPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was conducting a child trafficking investigation that led them to the Red Rood Inn, where a possible victim was inside the hotel room.

Investigators found the room and knocked on the door. The GBI was told that a young woman opened the door and there was another young woman inside the room with a 29-year-old man.

When the man saw investigators, he pointed a handgun at the officers and ran out of the room into the parking lot. In the parking lot, he pointed the handgun at a Cobb County police officer, and the officer shot him with his rifle. The GBI said the man was taken to Kennesaw Hospital, where he's in critical condition but is expected to survive his injuries.

No officers were hurt during the incident and the two young women were rescued and assisted by the CCPD, the GBI said.