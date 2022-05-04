GBI investigating shooting on Fort Valley State University campus

Sheriff Terry Deese with the Peach County Sheriff's Office says it is unclear if the shooting was self-inflicted or someone shot the person.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Peach deputies are investigating after a shooting on Fort Valley State University's campus Wednesday evening.

According to Sheriff Terry Deese with the Peach County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7 p.m. He says it is unclear if the shooting was self-inflicted or someone shot the person.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is conscious and alert.