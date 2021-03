Coroner Brenda Oglesby says a 19-year-old man was shot and killed.

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms that they are assisting with a shooting investigation in Macon County Friday morning.

It happened overnight in Oglethorpe.

The Oglethorpe Police Department responded at first, but the GBI is now helping out.

Right now they are still working to notify the teen’s family.