GBI issues Blue Alert for man accused of shooting Henry County officer

The GBI says he drove away from the scene in a white Honda Civic with the tag number RXF0384.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Blue Alert has been issued for the man accused of shooting a Henry County Police officer Thursday.

According to a news release, investigators are looking for 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, of McDonough. He is around 5’8”, weighs around 165 pounds, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the GBI, Henry County Police were called for a domestic dispute near Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive in McDonough around 6 p.m.

The unidentified officer was trying to arrest Jackson when they were shot. The GBI says Jackson drove away from the scene in a white 2016 Honda Civic with the tag number RXF0384.

Jackson is now wanted on aggravated assault charges.

The officer was taken to Grady Medical Center in Atlanta where they are listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information can call Henry County’s non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121 or call 911. You can also send a tip anonymously to the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS.