ROME, Ga. — The GBI is looking for assistance in finding a vehicle tied to two women whose bodies were found beneath a bridge in Floyd County earlier this week.
Thirty-one-year-old Trevena Campbell and 19-year-old Vanita Richardson, both from Rome, were found under Etowah Bridge at Loop 1 near Rome on Wednesday.
The GBI says they are looking for a gold 1997 Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag number RTJ6295.
They issued a photo of that type of vehicle for reference, seen below. The car pictured is not actually the specific car they are looking for.
Investigators said their investigation shows the two women were in the car on Tuesday evening, May 12, 2020.
RELATED: Authorities identify bodies found under bridge overpass as stepsisters, rule deaths homicide
They said the car's location is not presently known, but it is believed to be somewhere in the metro Atlanta area.
Anyone with information about the car's whereabouts is asked to call the GBI tipline at 800-597-8477.
