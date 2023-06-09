GBI: Man who shot 16-year-old girl in Dublin claims he thought she was an intruder

The GBI did not say how the man and girl knew one another.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A man who shot a 16-year-old in Dublin says he thought it was a home invasion and fired shots to protect himself, according to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

16-year-old Shamiruna Coney was shot and killed just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday at a home on Woodlawn Street in Dublin. When she got to the house, she was shot by the man inside the home. Someone reported the teen was shot in the back on the sidewalk. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

The GBI was called in to investigate the shooting. Agents questioned the shooter, and he said he thought Coney was breaking into his home, so he fired shots to protect himself. He later realized he knew Coney. The GBI did not say how the man and girl knew one another.

The police have made no arrests. The GBI is actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

MORE THAN A NUMBER:

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.