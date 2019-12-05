STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Police crews were responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 6200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Stone Mountain on Sunday morning.

According to a preliminary investigation from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, at about 9:17 a.m., Stone Mountain Police officers responded to a burglary call in the 5100 block of West Mountain Road.

Residents there awakened to a person inside their home. When confronted, the subject, later identified as 53-year-old Mark Freeman, left the home after taking a shotgun.

GBI: Man carrying shotgun shot by officer in Stone Mountain

According to the GBI, officers found Freeman walking in the area with the weapon. DeKalb Police officers arrived to assist Stone Mountain officers.

The officers encountered Freeman as he tried to enter a business in the 6200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue. During that encounter, according to the GBI, Freeman did not comply with commands to drop the shotgun.

A DeKalb Police officer fired his weapon at Freeman, hitting him.

Freeman was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta where he was listed in stable condition.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Once the GBI has concluded its independent investigation, it will be provided to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office for review.

According to the GBI, this is the 33rd officer-involved shooting the agency has been requested to investigate during 2019.

GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said that Saturday night, the agency was asked to investigate the death of a police officer in the line of duty in Savannah.

