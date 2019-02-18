HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the name of the shooter involved in a recent Hawkinsville homicide that killed 28-year-old Shundrecus Jackson on Friday.

The GBI says they were asked to investigate the shooting by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office that day.

They say their initial findings showed 28-year-old Terry Harris, Jr. was involved in a 'verbal exchange' with another unnamed individual, which led to Jackson to pull out a gun.

Jackson was then shot by Harris.

The GBI says Harris is cooperating, and no charges have been filed against him at this time.

Previously they said Harris turned himself in after the shooting, was taken into custody and later released.

Jackson's aunt says he was shot multiple times, but this has not been confirmed by the GBI, nor have they commented on how many times he was shot.

The bureau says they're continuing to interview witnesses and are working with the Oconee District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

They say when a complete investigation has been done, the district attorney's office will review the case file.

The GBI asks if anyone has information about the shooting, to call their Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1521.