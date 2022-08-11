GBI offering $5,000 reward for information that leads to arrest in Fitzgerald double homicide

The GBI and the Fitzgerald Police Department are seeking leads in the murder of 41-year-old Kevin and 40-year-old Cedric Kind.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FITZGERALD, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a double homicide in Fitzgerald.

The GBI and the Fitzgerald Police Department are seeking leads in the murder of 41-year-old Kevin and 40-year-old Cedric Kind, according to a press release.

The brothers were found dead in the early morning hours of July 13, 2019, in Fitzgerald.

Anyone with information is asked to, call the GBI Investigative Office in Perry, GA (478) 987-4545 or the Fitzgerald Police Department (229) 426-5000.

Anonymous tips can be made via the GBI Tip line at 1-800-597-8477, by downloading the See Something, Send Something app, or on the GBI website at https://investigative-gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line.