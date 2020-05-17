MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after officers shot him when he crashed into patrol cars and then fired a gun at them.

The Forsyth Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Region Six Office about a shooting involving an officer on Saturday.

That’s according to a release from the GBI.

The release says Monroe County 911 received several calls about a domestic issue at 23 Clearview Avenue in Forsyth around 9 p.m.

Callers said 27-year-old Deon Damon Bowden got into a fight with people at the house.

That’s when Forsyth Police officers and Monroe County deputies responded.

Preliminary investigations show Bowden started shooting at officers as they arrived. Then, he got into a car and starting driving toward Blount Street, according to the release.

Bowden crashed into two sheriff’s office patrol cars and several other cars.

The release says when he pulled out a gun again, officers shot him several times. Then they found a gun in the car he was driving.

Officers provided first aid to Bowden until Monroe County and Forsyth EMS arrived. He was taken to Navicent Medical Center in Macon where he is listed in critical condition.

No officers were hurt.

The release says once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

