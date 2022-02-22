32-year-old Matthew Deese was shot by deputies after he refused to drop his gun during a negotiation

PERRY, Ga. — UPDATE, 11:45 p.m.:

According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers got the call about a suicidal person with a gun at a home on 115 Bedford Court.

When they made it to the scene and secured the area, police began to speak with the man, 32-year-old Matthew Deese, to convince him to lay down his gun. When Deese refused, Perry Police called the Houston County Sheriff's Office Response Team to help.

The sheriff's office's negotiator arrived and tried to talk to Deese. Just before 7 p.m., the release says Deese was shot by deputies in the front yard of his home. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon where he later died.

Perry Police requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to do an independent investigation into the case. They responded to the scene and that investigation is ongoing.

The Perry Police Department says they have requested help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in an officer-involved shooting.

Nelly Miles with the GBI says they got the request to investigate an officer-involved shooting just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, and they are currently gathering information.

According to Captain Heath Dykes with the police department, the GBI are at the scene, a subdivision located at 115 Bedford Court near Idle Pine.

There is no information on what happened.