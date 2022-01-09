GBI, police arrest man in June 26 death of 60-year-old woman in Cordele

32-year-old Henry Theodore Williams was arrested in the June 26 death of 60-year-old Johnnie “Red” Walker

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police have arrested a man in the June 26 death of 60-year-old Johnnie “Red” Walker, who was found dead in the 300 block of East 11 Avenue in Cordele.

According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, Walker was last seen in Cordele walking around the intersection of E 16 Avenue and South 5 Street at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. The next day, Walker, who went by the nickname "Red," was found dead.

Thursday, 32-year-old Henry Theodore Williams was arrested by members of the Cordele Police Department, Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and Deputies from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.