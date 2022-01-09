x
Crime

GBI, police arrest man in June 26 death of 60-year-old woman in Cordele

32-year-old Henry Theodore Williams was arrested in the June 26 death of 60-year-old Johnnie “Red” Walker

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police have arrested a man in the June 26 death of 60-year-old Johnnie “Red” Walker, who was found dead in the 300 block of East 11 Avenue in Cordele.

According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, Walker was last seen in Cordele walking around the intersection of E 16 Avenue and South 5 Street at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. The next day, Walker, who went by the nickname "Red," was found dead. 

Thursday, 32-year-old Henry Theodore Williams was arrested by members of the Cordele Police Department, Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and Deputies from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.  

In the release, the police department thanked the public for their assistance in providing crucial information about this case that resulted in Williams' arrest.

