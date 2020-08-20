GBI says deputy shot man who charged with sword

The incident happened Wednesday in Paulding County.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that it was investigating an incident in Paulding County in which a deputy shot a man charging with a sword.

According to the GBI, the man had already been shot in a dispute with his female neighbor and left "a tremendous amount of blood outside leading into the residence," where deputies approached him.

He was identified as 41-year-old Richard Jeanpaul Harris, and his current condition was unknown according to the GBI.

"Deputies and EMS attempted to secure and treat Harris. Harris picked up a sword and attempted to attack the Deputies and EMS," a GBI release said. "Harris was tased by Deputy Carl Brown but continued to advance with the sword. Deputy Allen Perry shot Harris, and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance."

The GBI says it is continuing the investigation into the incident, which happened Wednesday evening. The GBI did not offer details into the initial altercation between Harris and his neighbor, resulting in him getting shot the first time.