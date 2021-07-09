GBI, deputies looking for tips in Statesboro 4th of July triple homicide

Autopsy results released Friday confirm that the three were all shot to death

STATESBORO, Ga. — Investigators need your help in solving a triple homicide that happened on the 4th of July in Statesboro.

According to a GBI news release, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lundy’s Trailer Park off Miller Street Extension around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies got to the scene and found 35-year-old Brittany Sneed Mack on the back porch of the home with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Deputies and the Statesboro Police Special Response Team went inside the home and found Travis Sneed, 37, and Kristina Soles, 37, dead from gunshot wounds.

On Friday, the GBI said an autopsy confirmed the cause of death for the three is homicide by gunshot.