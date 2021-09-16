GBI: Vidalia man arrested after armed robbery, shooting at officers

He's now charged with five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — A Vidalia man faces several counts of aggravated assault after a robbery and active shooting situation Wednesday afternoon.

According to a GBI news release, it started when Vidalia Police responded to the Vidalia Pawn Shop around 4 p.m. for an armed robbery call.

An employee told officers a man came in with two knives and demanded guns.

The GBI says the man, identified as 22-year-old Vonnie Harris III, took the guns and ammo and ran away.

As officers tried to get him in custody, Harris reportedly shot multiple rounds at officers, hitting two patrol cars.

Harris was arrested down the street and taken to the Toombs County jail. No officers or citizens were injured in the shooting.

The GBI charged him Thursday with five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, four counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Anyone with information in the case can call the GBI at 478-374-6988 or Vidalia Police at 912-537-4123.