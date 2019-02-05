ALAMO, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is down in Wheeler County after an officer fatally shot a man Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office told the GBI that they were attempting to serve a bench warrant with the Oconee Drug Task Force at 106 Dry Branch Road in Glenwood around 1L15 p.m.

When they got to the house, they found the suspect outside. The suspect took off on a four-wheeler and deputies began chasing them.

The suspect then went into the woods and got in a fight with one of the deputies. During the fight, the officer fired his gun, fatally wounding the suspect.

The names of everyone involved and the deceased have not been released yet. The officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.