EASTMAN, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in Monday to assist the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation.

According to GBI Special Agent Lindsey Wilkes, her office was called by Sheriff Lynn Sheffield after Dodge deputies found a person dead between noon and 1 p.m. Monday.

She says family members reportedly walked into a home on Indigo Lane, off Gold Course Road in Eastman, and found 62-year-old Gary Peacock dead.

Wilkes says they’ve already arrested 24-year-old Cassie Roosa in connection with the investigation -- she is apparently the girlfriend of Peacock’s step-grandson.

The scene at Indigo Lane is still active as investigators work to get more information. Peacock’s cause of death has not been released yet.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

