19-year-old wanted in shooting death at a gas station in Eatonton

Police Chief Howell Cardwell said the man had the gun in his hand the entire time he was pumping gas before firing a single shot at the victim.

EATONTON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in Eatonton, according to Police Chief Howell Cardwell.

The shooting happened on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Shell gas station located at 204 East Sumter Street.

32-year-old Fredrick Lamar Scott Jr. was shot and killed after an argument at a gas pump. Cardwell said they've secured arrest warrants for 19-year-old Lajuan Pierre Evans.

Scott was killed with a single shot to the chest. Cardwell said Evans had the gun in his hand the entire time he was pumping gas.

The two were seen talking back and forth before Evans shot Scott, according to Cardwell.

Evans is being charged with Malice Murder. Cardwell said this is the first homicide in 2023 in Eatonton.

The Morgan County and Putnam County sheriff’s offices assisted in the investigation. Cardwell said anyone who knows where Evans is should call him at 478-288-3386.