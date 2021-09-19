Georgia game wardens confiscate 157 illegally baited doves

The doves were confiscated from seven hunters at a baited field in Tattnall County.

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia's Department of Natural Resources said Sunday that game wardens had confiscated 157 illegally hunted doves at a baited field in the southeast portion of the state.

The doves were recovered from seven hunters at an illegally baited field in Tattnall County, DNR said in a tweet.

In Georgia it is illegal to bait a field or knowingly hunt over one. No one is allowed, according to state law, to "place, expose, deposit, distribute, or scatter any corn, wheat, or other grains, salts, apples, or other feeds or bait so as to constitute a lure or attraction or enticement for any game bird or game animal on or over any area where hunters are or will be hunting."

Anyone who breaks the law is guilty of a misdemeanor "of a high and aggravated nature" and subject to a fine of up to $5,000 and up to a year in jail.

According to DNR< wardens Jordan Usher, Bobby Sanders and Patrick Gibbs confiscated the birds. They were to be donated to the Mel Blount Youth Home.