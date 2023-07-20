Georgia child exploitation investigation nets three arrests in different counties

The three men face a total of 16 charges related to sexual exploitation of children.

ATLANTA — Three arrests were made by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit in separate incidents across Fulton, Oconee, and Clarke Counties.

The first arrest took place on Tuesday, July 11; the CEACC Unit was in Oconee County, where officials apprehended a 28-year-old man. The department said he faces six counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation into the 28-year-old's online activities stemmed from a Cyber Tipline Report from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC,) raising suspicions of child sexual abuse material possession and distribution. The CEACC Unit, in conjunction with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at Martinez's residence, leading to his arrest and confinement at Oconee County Jail.

Simultaneously, a 31-year-old man was arrested in Clarke County on July 11. Like the previous arrest in Oconnee County, officials said the man also faces 6 six counts of sexual exploitation of children. The investigation into his activities began in May 2023, when the GBI CEACC Unit proactively initiated a case involving distributing child sexual abuse material through a peer-to-peer file-sharing program.

A search was conducted at the 31-year-old's home, resulting in his arrest and imprisonment at Clarke County Jail.

Then on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton County, the CEACC Unit apprehended a 51-year-old man. He faces four counts of sexual exploitation of children after a meticulous investigation into his online activities.

The GBI CEACC Unit said reports pointed to his possible possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. Following a search warrant being executed at the man's home, the 51-year-old was arrested and taken to Fulton County Jail.