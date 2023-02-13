Bibb deputies took hours to find homicide victim after ShotSpotter call went out on Saturday

The report says after a couple of hours a friend crawled through a window to check on the man. He came out the front door and told deputies his friend was dead.

MACON, Ga. — It took deputies hours after a ShotSpotter call to locate and provide aid to a homicide victim over the weekend, according to a police report obtained on Monday.

39-year-old Jimmy Lee Bradberry Jr. was shot and killed at his home on Saturday morning.

The report says deputies entered the home two and half hours after the county's gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, alerted deputies about shots on the street.

Could Bradberry have survived if deputies had broken into the home sooner?

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were alerted around 5:43 a.m. on Saturday and again one minute later.

The system gave different addresses along Monroe Avenue where shots were fired but not the correct address where the shooting happened. 40 minutes after the ShotSpotter calls, at 6:25 a.m., the first deputy arrived and found a duplex home shot up.

They checked the duplex, knocked on the door and called Bradberry but got no answer.

The report doesn't say what deputies did for the next two hours. At 8:18 a.m., a man named Jaquavious Pass climbed through a side window to check on his friend.

He came out the front door and told deputies Bradberry was dead. He had been shot three times. Investigators say they believe Bradberry was sitting in his recliner when he was shot and killed.

We have no answers on why deputies did not enter the home sooner. A neighbor we spot with says she told deputies that Bradberry was inside because his car was parked in the driveway. She said deputies told her they didn't have probable cause to enter.

Sergeant Linda Howard said via text message that dogs were inside the home, and they did not want to harm them.

The duplex has visible damage, including multiple bullet holes through a concrete wall.

No arrests have been made at this time.