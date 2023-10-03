Houston County Deputy arrested and fired following DUI

Another driver called 911 after seeing the deputy hit a curb in his personal vehicle.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia — A deputy has been arrested and fired following a DUI on July 3, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Story was arrested for a suspected DUI just before 5:30 a.m. on July 3 in his personal vehicle. He was off duty at the time. Another driver called 911 after Story hit a curb, according to the release.

Deputies checked the area and found Story at the intersection of Houston Lake Road and Russell Parkway. Story was then arrested for DUI. He was a Patrol Deputy with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement: