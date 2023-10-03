Houston County Deputy arrested and fired following DUI

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia — A deputy has been arrested and fired following a DUI on July 3, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Story was arrested for a suspected DUI just before 5:30 a.m. on July 3 in his personal vehicle. He was off duty at the time. Another driver called 911 after Story hit a curb, according to the release.
Deputies checked the area and found Story at the intersection of Houston Lake Road and Russell Parkway. Story was then arrested for DUI. He was a Patrol Deputy with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:
“The case is pending and will be heard in the State Court of Houston County. I cannot comment on what his punishment will be if found guilty in court. Story’s employment with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office was terminated on July 5, 2023, due to his probationary employment status.”