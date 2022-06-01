Georgia deputy, 81, charged with raping woman while on duty

The GBI says Deputy Jerry Glover sexually assaulted a woman while he was on duty and in uniform.

LAFAYETTE, Ga. — An 81-year-old Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly raped a woman last month.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Lafayette Police Department requested their help investigating a reported rape on May 11.

The GBI says the investigation found that Deputy Jerry Glover, age 81, had nonconsensual sex with a woman while he was on duty and in uniform.

Glover was arrested Tuesday on charges of rape, false imprisonment, and violation of oath of office.

The investigation is active and anyone with information can call the GBI at 706-624-1424.