Monroe County deputy under investigation for driving under the influence in a cruiser

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether a deputy drove their cruiser under the influence, according to Anna Greene Watkins of the sheriff's office.

She said it allegedly happened last Friday, and the deputy is now on leave during the investigation.

But for now, they're not releasing any further details, including the deputy's name. Watkins said they expect to wrap up the investigation within five days.

Back in May, 13WMAZ reported on an inmate who was killed in the Monroe County Jail after a fight with deputies.

The video showed deputies holding 40-year-old Josh Marshall in a chokehold for more than a minute and a half.

Monroe County settled a lawsuit with Marshall's family. The county settled for $1 million plus more than $10,000 in funeral expenses.

Earlier this month, Monroe County Deputy Corben James Becelia turned himself in and was charged with simple battery and violation of oath of office after an incident at the jail. This was not related to the Marshall incident.